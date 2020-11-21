Donne Biryani | Bengaluru's own biryani

Avadhi biryani, Hyderabadi biryani, Malabar biryani.

Most cities claim their biryani is the best.

As versatile as the Cuisines of India, the donne biryani represents Bengaluru best!

Made from a mind-boggling array of spices, chicken, and even fresh greens, this biryani is served in its namesake bowl - a donne - which can be unfolded to make a plate.

Many donne biryani joints now dot the city. To know what the fuss is all about, try making it yourself with our celebrity chefs Murali and Suchithra.

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.

