Iyengar Puliyogare | A South Indian favourite!

Prepared in several styles across South India, and known by different names, this concoction of tamarind, jaggery and rice is unmatched in its popularity.

Puliyodharai in Tamil, Pulihora in Telugu and Puliyogare in Kannada, this mix is a lifesaver when you want to quickly whip a meal together.

As with dialects, the preparation of puliyogare varies from region to region in Karnataka as well. Our celebrity chef Sujatha makes puliyogare in the famous Melkote Iyengar style.

Deccan Herald and Prajavani in association with Freedom Refined Sunflower oil will celebrate the ‘Cuisines of Karnataka’ by showcasing some of the best recipes from the state. Over the coming weeks, Cuisines of Karnataka will bring you the recipes and videos of 15 carefully picked dishes. Three celebrity chefs — Sihi Kahi Chandru, Sujatha and Murali will be presenting these dishes each week.