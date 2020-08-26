Bride abducted at gunpoint after wedding in Rohtak

updates

  • Aug 26 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2020, 15:26 ist
A newly-wed bride was abducted at gunpoint by miscreants in Mokhra village of Rohtak. She was later rescued by Police. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Meham, Shamsher Singh said, “FIR registered. Further investigation is on. Multiple teams formed to nab culprits.”

