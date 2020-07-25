Political plot in Rajasthan is before everyone: Patra

CRPF officer shoots senior, self dead in Delhi 2020-07-25 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector shot at another CRPF Inspector and then killed self in Delhi’s Lodhi Estate area on night of July 24. After hearing the gunshots, police officers rushed to the spot and found two CRPF jawans lying injured. Both the CRPF officers succumbed to their injuries later. Further investigation is underway. According to a statement by CRPF, Karnail Singh, a CRPF Sub-Inspector of 122nd Battalion shot dead CRPF Inspector Dashrath Singh last night after a heated argument. Karnail Singh later shot himself dead. Local police are investigating the matter.