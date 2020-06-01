200 trains back on track as Railways expands operations

About:
Indian Railways has expanded its operations of 200 passenger train services from June 01 amid 'Unlock 1.0'. Udyan Express departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. Madurai-Villupuram special train also departed from Madurai railway station. The precautionary measures were taken at the station in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Tiruchirappalli-Nagercoil Train with 276 passengers departed from Trichy Railway Station. The central government is opening up economic activities across country in phased manner with Unlock 1.0 being in place currently.