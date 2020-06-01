200 trains back on track as Railways expands operations

PM Modi inaugurates RGUHS's silver jubilee celebrations 2020-06-01 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 launched the silver jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Karnataka, via video conferencing from the national capital. Speaking on the occasion amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, “25 years mean Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences is in the prime of its youth. This is the age to think even bigger and do even better. I am confident that the University will continue to scale new heights of excellence in the times to come.” “Had it not been for global pandemic, I would've loved to be with you all in Bengaluru to mark this day. At such a time, world is looking up to our doctors, nurses, medical staff & scientific community with hope and gratitude. The world seeks both ‘care’ and ‘cure’ from you,” he added.