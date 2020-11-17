Computer Baba sent to one-day custody in assault case

Former minister Namdev Das Tyagi, also known as Computer Baba, was sent to one-day police remand on Monday in connection with an assault case.

District Prosecution Officer Akram Shaikh said a special court granted him bail in another case of obstructing official work during the demolition of his illegal ashram in Indore. "He will be produced before the court tomorrow. (Tuesday)," he said.

DPO said, “There were two cases against Computer Baba. The first case is about obstructing official work in which the court has granted him bail. The second was about the incident of Ambikapuri ashram, wherein there was a scuffle with locals, in that case, the court has sent him to one day Police remand.”