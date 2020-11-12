Cong's poor results let down Mahagathbandhan: Tariq

Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 12, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary, Tariq Anwar spoke on Bihar election result in which the party managed to win only 19 seats out of 70 it contested.
Anwar said, “Our performance was not as good as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.”
“People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change,” he added. “We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command,” AICC General Secretary further stated.