Delhiites raise concern over poor air quality

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Delhiites raised concern over poor air quality. Morning joggers and cyclists’ say that they have felt change in air quality and the pollution level is increasing day by day in Delhi.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) near Income Tax Office (ITO) area in New Delhi has shown PM 2.5 at 116.00 and PM 10 at 115.00 on October 09 morning, which is unhealthy.

It is to remember that incidents of stubble burning have started in neighbor states due to which air quality has been gone down.

Traffic pollution, garbage burning, stubble burning are few reasons for air pollution.