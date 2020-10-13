Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading

Kerala govt schools 1st to sport ‘high-tech classrooms’ 2020-10-13 Kerala became the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms. The state will have high-tech digital classrooms in all its government schools. Government Higher Secondary School for Girls Cotton Hill in Kerala’s Thiruvanathapuram is fully prepared with digital classrooms. High-tech classroom project was implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KIIFB). MP and MLA funds, local self-government institutions fund were also utilised for setting up the classrooms. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has declared the state public education sector completely digital as Kerala has become the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms in all its government schools.