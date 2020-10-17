Idol makers’ business dips ahead of Navratri 2020

We are going to keep things simple: Quinton de Kock 2020-10-17 Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Mumbai has so far won six of the eight matches played. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said that the team always prefers to keep things simple. Quinton said, “I said keeping things simple, the way we like to play our cricket, simple cricket that’s the way we have to do it. Just keep backing each other. We have both punch-in and experienced players and that helps us. I think all we are going to do is to keep things as simple as possible.” On changing plans for the further matches, Quinton de Kock said, “Honestly, we don’t too much talk about the wickets; we like to as a team get put there and assess things. We like to be pro-active and we plan once we get on to the venue.”