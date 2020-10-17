Idol makers’ business dips ahead of Navratri 2020

About:
Idol makers in Delhi expressed their plight as idol business ahead of the festive season has drastically dipped due to the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.
Idol makers have taken loans to provide bread and butter to their families.
They claimed that season which used to be worth Rs 20,000-Rs 30,000 is not even touching Rs 5, 000.
One of the idol makers said, “Comparatively, the work is far less than last year. Our season used to be of Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000, now idols worth Rs 5,000 are also not getting sold.”
The first day of Navratri is being observed on October 17.