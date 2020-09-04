'In a multipolar world, global organisations important'

Cyber law expert's opinion on 118 Chinese apps ban 2020-09-03 Pavan Duggal, Cyber Law Expert on September 3 reacted on Centre’s decision to ban 118 new Chinese apps including PUBG. He said that banning of mobile apps seems like a trend now as whenever tension arises along the borders, this kind of steps are taken. These apps are banned under section 16(9) which is passed under Information and Technology of the country act. According to the government, these apps have a negative impact on the Sovereignty, security and integrity of India.