India’s Covid-19 recoveries cross 88 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 29 reported single-day spike of 41,810 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 496 deaths in the same period pushed the Covid-19 toll in the country to 1,36,696. India’s confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 93,92,920 which include 4,53,956 active infections.

More than 88,02,267 people have recovered from the virus with 42,298 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,83,449 samples were tested on November 28. Cumulative samples tested for Covid-19 till November 28 are 13,95,03,803.