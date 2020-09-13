Kangana meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Mumbai

NEET aspirants flock exam centres across nation 2020-09-13 Students across the country on September 13 started flocking examination centres for NEET amid the Covid-19 pandemic. All Covid-19 protocols are being ensured at the various centres across the country. Social distancing norms were followed at a Bhubaneswar centre. One of the candidates in Lucknow expressed disappointment over the exam being conducted amid the pandemic. Thermal Screening of all NEET candidates was underway at centres in Raipur. The exams are being held after multiple postponements amid Covid-19 pandemic. More than a million students are expected to sit for the exams.