Kerala Govt locking Covid-19 clusters:

  • Jul 18 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 15:51 ist
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on July 18 informed that the state government is “thoroughly locking” the clusters to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. “We are trying to break the chain of transmission from one cluster to another. We are thoroughly locking the clusters. We need to give more attention to coastal areas,” said Shailaja. “Today, there are 84 clusters in Kerala. Inside the clusters, local transmission is more than 50%, but outside the clusters it is below 10%. We should prevent cluster forming and community spread of infection,” the Minister added.

