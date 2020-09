Lack of tenants in Bengaluru after exodus of migrants 2020-09-06 Several houses in the Bengaluru have “TO-LET” boards nowadays. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people left the city due to job loss or no income source. Houses are lying vacant in the city because of the pandemic. While speaking to ANI, a builder Mahesh Govianu said, “It’s just a temporary glitch happening in real estate sector. We also have to see in long term perspective. Many people lost their jobs due to what is happening.”