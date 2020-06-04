Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Washington

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  Jun 04 2020, 11:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 11:39 ist
About: 

Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC desecrated by unruly elements involved in US protests. Sources told to ANI that United States Park Police have launched an investigation and more details are awaited. Mass protests against an African-American man’s death intensified across the United States. The demonstrators are protesting since May 25 when George Floyd, 46-year-old, died in police custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes. 

