Manipur gets its first cancer hospital

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 15 2020, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 07:32 ist
About: 

Since Manipur did not have a cancer hospital, patients had no choice but to go outside the state to avail the necessary treatment. However, they can now get treatment in the state after the inauguration of Babina Specialty Hospital, providing the latest cancer treatment facilities to patients. The hospital, equipped with latest technology related to oncology, is situated in Shajiwa, Imphal East. 

