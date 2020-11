Ludhiana shopkeepers hopeful as Diwali nears 2020-11-08 With few days left for Diwali, shopkeepers and store owners in Ludhiana are in hope to cover their losses, which they faced during the pandemic induced lockdown. Customer footfall spiked in Ludhiana markets, as people thronged to make purchases. One of the shopkeepers said, “People have started to come to the markets, hopefully Diwali will go well.”