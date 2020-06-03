Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

updates

DH News Service
DH News Service,
  • Jun 03 2020, 12:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 12:14 ist
About: 

With Cyclone Nisarga approaching Alibaug, India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist, Shubhangi Bhute informed that Nisarga has turned into severe cyclonic storm. “Cyclone Nisarga has turned to severe cyclonic storm. The wind speed will be gusting to 110-120 mph. Raigarh, Mumbai, Thane, Palgadh district to witness heavy rainfall. Kaccha house, trees, poles might get damaged. Today around 1-3 pm it will strict at south of Alibag,” said IMD scientist. 

Related Videos