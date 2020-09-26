Odisha MLAs to undergo Covid-19 test ahead of Session

About:
Around 900 people including MLAs and staffers will be tested for the novel coronavirus ahead of the monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly.
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said, “First-day testing will be in two-shifts, and for the next two days, testing will be done in the first half only. This process will be conducted in adherence to the Covid-19 health protocol, if somebody tests positive, they can go for home isolation. Those who test positive and show critical symptoms will have to shift to Covid-19 hospital.”