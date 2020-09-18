Paytm returns on Google Play hours after being removed

Face-off between BJP, Cong in LS over PM Cares Fund 2020-09-18 A war of words broke out between the BJP and Congress over PM CARES Fund in the lower house of Parliament on September 18. Manish Tewari of the Congress said since the trust has the name of the institution of Prime Minister, its creation should have been done through Parliament. “Since the PM CARES Fund has the name of the institution of the Prime Minister attached to it, wouldn't it have been more appropriate if this fund would have been created through legislation rather than as a public trust,” Tewari said. Responding to the criticism, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, recalled the formation of Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948. “Nehru ji ordered the creation of Prime Minister's National Relief Fund in 1948 like a royal order but its registration has not been done even till today. How did it get FCRA clearance? PM-CARES Fund is a public charitable trust which has been set up for the people of India. You (Opposition) created trusts for Gandhi family. Nehru & Sonia Gandhi have been members of PM's National Relief Fund. There should be a debate on this,” Thakur questioned the Congress party.