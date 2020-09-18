Paytm returns on Google Play hours after being removed

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 18 2020, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 23:28 ist
About: 

Paytm mobile application did a comeback on Google Play Store for download, hours after it was removed for “policy violations” by the US company. The Indian company took to Twitter to announce the news. Earlier today, Google removed the Paytm app citing policy violations. 

Related Videos