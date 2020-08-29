Raina pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reason

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 29 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 14:53 ist
About: 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star player Suresh Raina had returned to India from UAE due to 'personal reasons' and will miss the entire IPL 2020 season, the franchise informed on August 29. Earlier, several members of the CSK contingent, including an India medium-pacer, tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai. Players of the team had left for UAE earlier this month for the tournament to be held from September 19 to November 10. On August 15, Raina announced his retirement from international cricket.

