Will see about 4% growth with PM’s package: ASSOCHAM

COVID-19 Daily Update - May 12 2020-05-12 PM Modi announces an economic package and Lockdown 4.0. 63 new cases have been reported in Karnataka, the highest single day spike so far. Covid-positive cases rise across the country with the relaxation of lockdown rules. The daily update with Akhil Kadidal and Suraksha Pinnu. ---- Full Text: This the daily Covid update from Deccan Herald. On the bulletin today: Karnataka records its highest number of cases so far. Of the 63 cases, 42 have a domestic travel history. The Prime Minister addresses the nation, and Karnataka prepares to receive thousands of inter-state travellers. Questions are being raised about quarantine preparedness. But first, a look at the daily figures. --- As we go into this recording.. There are more than 47,000 active carriers of the virus in the country. More than 23,000 patients have recovered since they were first tested and...The country has registered over 2,000 covid-related deaths so far. --- The ICMR has tested more than 85,000 samples for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours and more than 17 lakh samples since January this year. --- Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today and announced a 20 lakh crore economic package to deal with the pandemic and the effect of the lockdown, reforms are expected in land, labour, laws and liquidity. Details are expected to be revealed by the Finance Minister. Acknowledging that our lives can’t revolve around the coronavirus, the Prime Minister has said that Lockdown 4.0 will be determined by the recommendations made by the states. Details are expected by the 18th of May. --- Moving on, a quick look at how the states did today. In Maharashtra, Mumbai alone has reported 28 deaths. The state has released 17,000 prisoners on temporary parole to decongest prisons. Delhi reported 13 deaths, the highest for a single day, and has more than 5000 active cases. In Kerala, 11 of the NRIs who were evacuated and 12 people who arrived from other states over the last few days tested positive leading to fresh spike in Covid cases in the state. The active cases in Kerala that were down to 16 last week have now doubled to 32. --- 63 new Covid-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, the highest single day spike so far. Out of these 42 have a domestic travel history... contact tracing is underway for 3 new cases, and 2 cases are from a containment ward in Bidar Bagalkote has reported the highest number of cases today of whom 14 have a travel history to Ahmedabad, one has presented with Influenza-Like-Illness. Out of the 12 cases from Davangere, 6 have returned from Ahmedabad, while the other 6 are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Dharwad has reported 9 cases, all of whom have returned from Ahmedabad. Hassan, Kolar and Yadgiri have lost their green tags In Hassan 5 people who returned from Mumbai have tested positive. In Kolar, 2 have returned from Odisha and 1 from Chennai. Contact is being traced for one patient. 2 new cases in Yadgiri have returned from Ahmedabad. Of the 4 new cases reported from Bengaluru, 3 are contacts of a previously diagnosed patient and tracing of contact is underway for one. In Gadag, 1 patient has a travel history to Ahmedabad, and 2 are contacts of a previously diagnosed patient. Dakshina Kannada has reported 2 new cases, Kalaburagi and Chikkaballapura have reported one case each, all are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. 2 cases have been reported from a containment ward in Bidar, 1 case in Mandya has a travel history to Mumbai and contact tracing is underway for 1 case in Bellary. With this, the state is close to reporting a 1000 cases. There are 460 active cases, 11 of whom are in the ICU. 433 patients have recovered, while 31 have died. The state has tested more than 1 lakh samples for Covid-19 so far. --- Moving on, more than 6000 Indians have been flown back to India in 31 inbound flights operated by Air India in 5 days. Repatriation began on May 7th. With repatriation flights in full swing, the Indian Medical Association has asked swab tests to be conducted on arriving passengers, instead of the thermal screening. In a letter to the Maharashtra CM, the Association has said that thermal screening should be discarded as it is not a reliable method for screening. --- The return of the workers to their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar has sparked fears about a wider prevalence of the infection, in districts which had until now been free of Covid-19 Until April 14th, Bihar was one of the least coronavirus-affected States with 66 positive cases out of 13 crore population. On May 12, the number of Covid-19 patients, however, stood at 761, with cases spiking in the last one month. In Uttar Pradesh, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has increased from 2,998 to over 3,600 in the past six days. A large number of migrant workers have arrived in the state during the same time. As many as 67 of the 75 districts in the state had been affected by the virus according to officials. Although the migrant workers were being screened after arriving at the railway stations and before being allowed to board buses for their native towns and villages, many among them have tested positive. ---- Karnataka, expects to receive nearly 50,000 travellers in the next few weeks and while quarantine facilities are ready for international passengers, the city authorities don’t seem to have a quarantine plan ready for those arriving in trains. The first group of over 1,200 people on a Rajdhani train on Thursday, and all asymptomatic new arrivals would require to be placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 days. While government facilities such as hostels and schools will be turned into quarantine facilities, the uncertainty in the number of people expected is making things difficult for those making a plan. Since many are expected to return to their homes here, authorities are also considering using a seal to stamp the new arrivals, followed by 14 days of home quarantine. Since the relaxation of lockdown restrictions on May 4th, the state has seen a sharp doubling of cases, with 101 out of 310 reported cases being out-of-state travellers who have tested positive after arrival in Karnataka. --- As the numbers of Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the Health Ministry has decided to conduct a population-based sero-survey in select districts across the country. A sero-survey involves testing of the blood serum of a group of individuals at the district level; this will help health authorities assess the extent to which Covid-19 infections have spread throughout the country undetected. However, the results of this sample pooling is only for surveillance purposes and will not be used for diagnosis of individual patients. --- Moving one, doctors from Delhi’s civic hospitals have written to the Prime Minister threatening to resign ‘en masse’, as their salaries have not been paid for the past 3 months, unless the situation is resolved soon. The medical staff says that it is working under highly stressful conditions due to the pandemic. --- The CPI(M)-affiliated Centre of Indian Trade Unions will observe Thursday as 'Demands Day' for safety of Covid-19 frontline workers, saying symbolic gestures will only end up in "pseudo satisfaction". The demands include utilising the PM-CARES fund for providing safety gear for all frontline workers, Personal Protection Equipment for those who are engaged in containment areas and red zones and frequent and random free Covid-19 tests for all frontline workers. ---- In news from Karnataka IAS officer P Manivannan has been appointed as Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, amid a social media backlash seeking his reinstatement at the Labour Department. He had been removed from his post of principal secretary yesterday. His transfer comes days after the Karnataka Employers’ Association filed a complaint with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to change the leadership in the labour department. The complaint letter said that Manivannan had actively encouraged workers to register their complaints regarding non-payment of wages, or retrenchment, and assured workers about strict action against employers. Following the open call by P Manivannan as Labour Secretary, more than 700 workers had reportedly filed complaints. --- As the economic condition in the state worsens, the state government may find no other option but to deduct salaries of government employees. However a decision regarding this remains to be taken. The problem is made worse as the Centre has also not announced any revenue deficit grants to Karnataka,. While the government has an option to borrow from the market to pay salaries, it is not keen to do so, as it will have to pay a high rate of interest. The government gets most of its revenue from stamps and registrations and motor vehicle taxes which is not likely to pick up until purchasing power of the consumer is restored --- The state government is likely to announce another relief package for those who were not included in the one announced earlier in this month by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Discussions were held on Tuesday to mobilise revenue and identify those in dire need of assistance during the lockdown. However, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has blamed the government for not thinking through the details while announcing the relief package. Questioning the relief to auto drivers, he asked how those who do not own autos, will claim relief, considering they rent autos. --- And before we go, With supplies of N95 masks running low, thousands of healthcare workers in the city have been wearing paper-thin surgical masks for a modicum of protection against the coronavirus. Now, Associate Professors Kaushik Chatterjee & Suryasarathi Bose, along with 3 PhD students from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) claim to have developed a new, low-cost virucidal composite mask. The new mask, which is said to offer protection on-par with N95, comes with a modified polyester fabric with hydrophobic qualities to deflect water droplets containing the viruses, and a central nanofibrous membrane made up of a positively charged polymer to kill bacterial and viral agents. The IISc team said that it will transfer the technology to interested manufacturers. --- For the latest updates, log on to deccanherald.com.