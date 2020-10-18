Axar Patel an asset to team, says Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan praised Axar Patel’s cameo in the last two overs wherein, Capitals needed 21 runs to win. Patel wacked three massive sixes in the last overturning the tables for CSK. Dhawan said, “He has always been an asset to the team. He is quite economical and always takes wickets and even with the bat, the way he came today and took away the match CSK and of course having that all-rounder quality makes a huge impact on this side and glad that we got a very complete side as well.” “Sam Curran bowled really well, his Yorker execution was very good,” said Shikhar Dhawan while praising Sam Curran’s Yorkers in the last second over. The bowler gave away only four runs.