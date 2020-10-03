CSK needs contributions from top order players: Fleming

  • Oct 03 2020, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 16:39 ist
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that the team needs to get form from some big players top from order.  “We do need contribution from the top four if you kind of win this tournament, so we need to get some form from some big players sitting at the top,” he said.  

