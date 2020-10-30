IPL 2020 | ‘We are still breathing’, says KKR mentor

IPL 2020: 'CSK out of competition but pleased with win' 2020-10-30 Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in a last ball thriller match on October 29 at the Dubai International Stadium. A sustained effort by Ruturaj Gaikwad and last-minute cameo by Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK clinching the 49th match of ongoing IPL season. Although CSK is out of the race for playoffs, team’s head coach Stephen Fleming said they are still pleased to win the game, noting that since they were out of competition, the nervousness wasn’t much while chasing the total. Chennai Super Kings is on the last spot of the IPL table with only 5 wins in 13 matches.