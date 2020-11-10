Women’s T20 to make huge impact on cricket: Siriwardene

updates

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2020, 09:34 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 09:34 ist
About: 

Trailblazers won their maiden Women’s T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 9 in Sharjah. “Women’s T20 Challenge is a huge platform. Thanks to BCCI for this opportunity. It will make a huge impact for the women’s cricket,” said Supernova’s Shashikala Siriwardene in the press conference. Trailblazers defeated previous winners Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Related Videos