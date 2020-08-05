Beirut blast: PM Diab says guilty 'will pay price'

About:
At least 73 people were killed and 3,700 injured following a powerful explosion that ripped through Lebanon's capital Beirut on August 04, local media reported. The massive explosion shattered buildings and caused widespread damage. Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab informed 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in port, according to AFP news agency. PM Hassan Diab in a televised address to the county warned that those who were responsible for the devastating catastrophe will be held accountable and not go unpunished.