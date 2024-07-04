10 most expensive cities in the world for expats in 2024

Hong Kong has been adjudged the most expensive global city for expats in 2024, according to the Mercer’s Cost of Living City rankings. The city is known for its high living costs due to steep housing prices and overall expenses.
The second position was taken by Singapore due to steep prices in terms of accommodation and transportation.
Switzerland's Zurich is famous for its high quality of life which comes with a hefty price tag, particularly when it comes to housing and services. The city ranks third on the list.
Another city from Switzerland, Geneva has secured the fourth spot. The city is known for its ultra-luxurious lifestyle.
Basel is the third city from Switzerland to secure a spot in top ten list. The city rounds off the top 5 list of most expensive global cities for expats in 2024.
Switzerland's capital is another costly city, known for its beautiful landscapes and high living expenses the city place it sixth on the list.
The seventh spot was taken by New York City. The city has a reputation for being expensive due to high housing and everyday cost of living.
London ranks eighth on the list. The city's vibrant lifestyle comes with significant costs, particularly when it comes to rent, food and transportation.
Known for its luxurious lifestyle and beautiful beaches, Nassau, in the Bahamas is an expensive place to live in for expatriates. The city ranked ninth on the list.
Los Angeles ranks tenth on the list, thanks to its rich entertainment options and expensive housing.
Published 04 July 2024, 10:11 IST