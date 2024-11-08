Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

11 candidates arrested in Lanka for violating election laws

Sri Lanka will go to polls on November 14, and a total of 8,888 candidates will be contesting in the general elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 11:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2024, 11:31 IST
World newsSri LankaElections

Follow us on :

Follow Us