11 candidates arrested in Lanka for violating election laws

<p>Colombo: At least 11 Sri Lankan candidates contesting the parliamentary polls have been arrested for violating election laws.</p>.<p>Sri Lanka will go to polls on November 14. A total of 8,888 candidates will be contesting in the general elections.</p>.<p>The parliamentary election is scheduled following the presidential election that was held on September 21 in the cash-strapped nation. Third would be the local council elections in December.</p>.<p>Saman Sri Ratnayake the Director General of the election commission said candidates have been placed under watch for possible violations and if found guilty they could be unseated if elected.</p>.<p>At least 11 candidates have been arrested.</p><p>Police Spokesperson DIG Nihal Thalduwa said that they were arrested on the charges of distributing leaflets, displaying posters and banners, and staging protests at police stations to free suspects.</p>.<p>The election would see a new 225 member assembly for a five year term. Over 17 million voters are eligible to vote.</p>.<p>The election came one year ahead of the schedule due to the presidential election win by the ruling National People's Power (NPP).</p>.<p>The new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake dissolved the assembly three days after being elected in September.</p>.<p>Dissanayake vowed to revise the IMF programme to grant concessions to people hit by the economic crisis.</p>.<p>The opposition groups charge that Dissanayake's popular election pledges have come a cropper and the NPP being political novices, a parliament with experienced members would be needed to deal with economic recovery.</p>.<p>The campaigning officially ends on mid night of November 11.</p>