15 terrorists arrested during intelligence operations in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore: As many as 15 terrorists from banned militant outfits have been arrested by police in Punjab province of Pakistan as it foiled a major terrorist attack, an official said on Saturday.

"During intelligence-based operations, 15 terrorists belonging to Daesh (ISIS), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) have been arrested. The terrorists wanted to target important installations in Punjab," a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said in a statement.

He said the terrorists were arrested this week during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Muzaffargarh, Attock, Mianwali, Faisalabad and Chiniot.