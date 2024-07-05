15 year jail term for man who stabbed South Korean opposition leader

Seoul: The 67-year-old man who stabbed the leader of South Korea's opposition Democratic Party in January was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a court on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

In a sentencing hearing at the Busan District Court, a judge said the crime which took place ahead of a general election was a serious challenge and an attempt to destroy representative democracy, according to Yonhap's report.

Prosecutors had sought a 20-year prison sentence for the attacker, who Yonhap named as Kim, but did not give his first name.

Lee Jae-myung, who recently resigned as Democratic Party leader, was stabbed in the neck while visiting the southern city of Busan in January.