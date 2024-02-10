15-year-old arrested in shooting of tourist in New York's Times Square

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday, accused of shooting a Brazilian tourist in Times Square the night before and then firing twice at a police officer while fleeing the scene, officials said.

The arrest came about an hour after police said at a news conference that they were seeking the teenager, Jesus Alejandro Rivas Figueroa, in the shooting of the tourist, a 37-year-old woman who was hit once in the leg. Her injury was not life-threatening, and she had left the hospital as of Friday afternoon, police said.

Police officials said the teenager was from Venezuela and had been staying at a Manhattan migrant shelter following his arrival in New York in the fall, one person among the tens of thousands of people who have come to the city after crossing into the United States at the southern border.

He was taken into custody in Yonkers, officials said. He is also considered a suspect in an armed robbery in the Bronx and a second shooting in Times Square last month, said John Chell, the Police Department’s chief of patrol.

Figueroa, a second 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were trying to steal items from a JD Sports store on Broadway near West 42nd Street about 7 p.m. Thursday when they were stopped by a female security guard, Chell said at the news conference.

Figueroa pulled out what the chief described as a “very large handgun” and fired at the security guard, striking the tourist in the process. He then ran off, firing at an officer as he went. Given the crowds in the area at the time, officers did not fire back.

“I’ve got to tell you, one of those bullets hits our cop last night, this is a whole different conversation we’re having today,” Chell said. “Our cops showed great restraint not to fire their weapon into a crowd of New Yorkers.”