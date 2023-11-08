2 policemen killed in terrorist attack in restive northwest Pakistan

Peshawar: Heavily armed militants attacked an oil and gas company in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing two policemen and injuring three others, police said.

The attack occurred late on Tuesday night at the Alhaj Oil and Gas Company in the Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

Following the shootout, two policemen were killed and three injured.

Police contingents have reached the site and a combing operation was launched in the area to capture the fleeing attackers.