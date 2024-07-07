49 people including 7 children drowned across Russia on July 6

Seven children were among 49 people who drowned in waters across Russia on Saturday as scorching heat blankets large swaths of the country, the Ministry for Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

"A total of 65 incidents were registered on the country's water bodies over the past 24 hours - 49 people died," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

That is 10 more drowning incidents than on the same day a year ago, Russia's RIA state news agency reported.

Over the past week, Russians braved some of the hottest weather seen in more than a century, with Moscow breaking a 1917 record and cities across the world's biggest country sizzling in temperatures well above 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).