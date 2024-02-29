5 convicts familiar with Navalny’s prison confirm hellish conditions

“It was complete and utter annihilation,” said a former inmate named Konstantin, who spent time in the prison’s solitary confinement cells. “When I think about it, I still break into cold sweat,” he said, adding that he has struggled with mental illness since his release.

The New York Times interviewed four men who had finished serving sentences in the Troika in the past decade, some as recently as weeks before Navalny’s arrival. The Times has also spoken to one person who was in the colony at the time of Navalny’s death, as well as a friend of a former recent inmate. Their full names and some personal details are being withheld to protect them from retribution.

Navalny, who will be buried Friday in a Moscow cemetery, described his time in the Troika in occasional social media posts with the sarcasm, wit and understatement that had helped turn the former blogger into the face of opposition to President Vladimir Putin.

He managed to maintain an upbeat tone even as he appeared increasingly gaunt and pale in his rare court appearances, which recently were conducted mostly remotely, by video call. The government said Navalny died Feb 16 from natural causes, after suddenly falling during a morning walk. His political movement says he was murdered on Putin’s orders. No concrete evidence has been presented to support either version of events.

“Few things are as refreshing as a walk on Yamal at 6:30 a.m.,” Navalny wrote in a post in January, describing the compulsory morning exercises at minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit on the Yamal Peninsula. “And you wouldn’t believe the lovely fresh wind that blows into the courtyard, despite the cement fence.”

Navalny was repeatedly subjected to solitary confinement after being imprisoned in 2021. He was meant to be serving his 27th stint in a solitary cell on the day he was declared dead, according to a spokesperson for his political movement.

These cells were designed “to break people morally, until you agree to all the conditions of the prison administration,” said a former Troika convict, a murderer who had spent time in Troika’s solitary cells. “It was hell.” Former convicts also said that men in solitary had to put away their beds from waking call to sleep time, forcing them to stand or sit for most of the day.

Set in the tundra, the Troika is built to hold about 1,000 prisoners in some of the most remote, strict and harsh conditions in Russia, which former convicts say can cross into torture. The prison’s notoriety dates to the Soviet Union, when it became an unofficial destination for the country’s convicted organized crime bosses. Under Putin, it has housed some of his political opponents, including former oil magnate Platon Lebedev.