5 students wounded in slashings at Queens High School

The slashings come amid a recent trend of increasing behavioral issues and violence in New York City schools. In two consecutive days in December, a 12-year-old girl was slashed in the leg at a middle school in the Bronx and a 15-year-old boy was stabbed at a high school in Brooklyn. Last month, two teenagers were stabbed at Martin Van Buren High School in Queens, which led to school administrators installing metal detectors in the school. Experts say the rising discipline problems may be related to the lingering emotional stress of the coronavirus pandemic.