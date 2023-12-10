6 dead and 23 injured as tornadoes tear through Tennessee

In Davidson County, which encompasses Nashville, officials said three people had died as “a result of the severe weather.”

Earlier, three weather-related injuries, including one head injury, were reported in Dresden, Tennessee, said Ray Wiggington, emergency management director for Weakley County. At least one mobile home was flipped over, he said.

All of the injuries occurred on Summers Road in Dresden, he said, adding that it was unclear whether the damage had been caused by “an actual tornado or just straight-line winds.”

He said that a powerful EF3 tornado, which has winds of 136 to 165 mph, “hit almost in the exact same area” in December 2021. “That’s on everybody’s mind,” he said.

“We know there is extensive damage throughout the community,” Joe Pitts, the Clarksville mayor, said in an earlier message on social media. He implored residents to stay home and avoid the roads, adding that there were power lines down.

An emergency shelter at a local high school was available for displaced residents, officials said.

Ronnie Glynn, a Tennessee state representative, said he witnessed the storm’s devastation in Clarksville.

“I barely made it home with my family,” he said on social media. “Please pray for Clarksville. Lots of destruction.”

Video on social media showed crumpled and overturned vehicles in Kentucky. Several buildings appeared to be battered and partially collapsed. A pizzeria in Clarksville, Tennessee, near the border with Kentucky, appeared to be razed.

In another post on social media, a storm appeared to have knocked over hefty trees and shredded the roofs of homes in White Bluff, Tennessee, roughly 35 miles south of Clarksville.

There were also reports of severe damage in Hendersonville, Tennessee, a city just northeast of Nashville.

Tornado watches and warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were posted in parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee on Saturday.

While it might seem odd to think of tornadoes in December, this cluster of southern states is, on average, the area of the country that sees the most tornadoes during this month.

Northeast faces severe storms on Sunday.

Though it is December, the first month of meteorological winter, temperatures across the eastern United States this weekend were more in line with early autumn.

That warmth is accompanied by a surge of moisture that will deliver <strong>“</strong>significant precipitation” from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast through Sunday, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The National Weather Service in New York issued a flood watch for parts of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The flood watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through late Sunday night. Officials in New York on Saturday forecast heavy rains and strong to damaging winds late Sunday and into Monday.

More than 40 daily rainfall records from the mid-Atlantic to New England will be challenged Sunday.

The warmth that built up will be progressively pushed out by a colder air mass through the weekend.

Winter weather returns for some on Sunday night.

As colder air pushes through Sunday and into Monday, the rain will transition to a wintry mix and snow, most likely affecting higher elevations of the Appalachians and the interior Northeast.

It is a reminder that, despite the warm weekend, we are indeed headed deeper into winter.