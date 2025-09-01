<p>Over 600 people have been killed and 1500 more injured in an earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Monday, the country's state-run broadcaster <em>Radio Television Afghanistan</em> (RTA) reported.</p><p>Taliban-led health authorities in Kabul, however, said they were still confirming the official toll figure as they worked to reach remote areas.</p>.<p>The quake hit the Jalalabad area around midnight local time.</p><p>It was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.</p><p>In October, 2023, an earthquake in Afghanistan's western province of Herat killed at least 2,400 people, the Taliban administration said. </p>