9 children injured in drone strike on madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

<p>Peshawar: Nine children, including three girls, were injured when a drone struck a madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The drone targetted the religious seminary located in Shadikhel village in Tank district on Thursday while children were attending classes, they said.</p>.<p>Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Tank, officials said.</p>.Five policemen killed in attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa .<p>Hospital authorities confirmed that the injured comprised three girls and six boys, adding that all were out of danger.</p>.<p>Police have launched an investigation into the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.</p>.<p>Following the strike, local residents led by clerics staged a sit-in protest at the main chowk in Tank district, condemning the targeting of the madrassa as a barbaric act.</p>.<p>Traffic on major roads remained suspended and markets were closed for several hours due to the protest.</p>.<p>District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain reached the protest site to help control the situation and held negotiations with the clerics.</p>.<p>Later, DPO Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naimatullah, and Assistant Commissioner Sajid Khan held talks with the agitators, which led to the temporary suspension of the protest.</p>.<p>The protesters urged the administration to take the incident and ensure strict action against those responsible.</p>