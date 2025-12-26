Menu
9 children injured in drone strike on madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The drone targetted the religious seminary located in Shadikhel village in Tank district on Thursday while children were attending classes, they said.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 10:39 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 10:39 IST
