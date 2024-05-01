A bystander to '60s protests, Biden Now becomes a target

Democratic strategists say they are confident that young voters will still turn out in force for Biden, pointing to data showing that outside the klieg lights of campus protests, young voters care more about other issues like abortion rights and the economy. With the academic year about to end, campuses should calm down by summer, and they may remain that way in the fall if the president can orchestrate a cease-fire by then. And the president's lead in the Harvard Youth Poll expands to 19 points among those likely to vote.