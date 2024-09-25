A litmus test in Japan: Can spouses have different surnames?

Tokyo: Japan’s leaders have plenty to think about. The country’s population is shrinking and rapidly aging. One neighbor, North Korea, is a nuclear menace, while another, China, is escalating territorial incursions and information warfare. On top of that: climate change, ballooning national debt, inflation and a slowing economy.

But to hear the nine men and women vying to become Japan’s next prime minister talk about these challenges, it is not always easy to distinguish one from the next. One issue that does differentiate the contenders, however, centers on a 30-year-old debate over whether married couples should be able to use separate surnames.

Spouses must share a surname under a law dating from Japan’s Meiji era, which ended in 1912; in more than 95 per cent of cases, women take their husband’s name. The Japanese government says it knows of no other country with such a law, and the requirement has come to symbolise Japan’s status on a constellation of women’s rights.

Much as abortion rights have become a litmus test in American politics, the marital naming law has helped define the race that opened last month when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that he would step down.

On Friday, the governing Liberal Democratic Party will hold an election to replace Kishida, a deeply unpopular leader whose party became embroiled in a financial scandal on his watch.

LDP lawmakers, as well as rank-and-file members from prefectural districts, will vote for a new party leader. In response to the financial scandal, a decades-old system in which candidates were selected by political factions has been dissolved. Still, backroom maneuvering will no doubt play some hand in determining the winner, who will assume the prime minister’s seat at the beginning of next month.

The roster of candidates, unprecedented in size, spans the reformist and far-right wings of the conservative LDP. It includes two women and two candidates under 50 in a party dominated by aging men.

A top candidate on the more progressive side of the party is Shinjiro Koizumi, a former environment minister and a son of Junichiro Koizumi, who was prime minister from 2001-06.

The youngest candidate at 43, Koizumi has vowed that in his first year as prime minister, he would pass a law allowing married couples to retain separate surnames. Koizumi, who made waves when he took a short paternity leave after the birth of his first child in 2020, is the only candidate who has promised to overturn the law.

The leading conservative candidate, Sanae Takaichi, 63, would become Japan’s first female prime minister. She has said that while she supports married couples’ use of different surnames in professional settings, the naming law should remain in place to preserve family unity and protect future offspring from confusion.

Both Shigeru Ishiba, 67, a four-time contender for the prime minister’s seat and a leading candidate in public opinion polls, and Yoko Kamikawa, 71, the current foreign minister and the other woman in the race, have said that more discussion is needed. Kamikawa said she “recognized the risk of division” over the issue.

For three decades, reformers both inside the party and from the opposition have proposed changes to the law. Two cases made it to Japan’s Supreme Court, with the justices ruling that Parliament ultimately must decide the matter. A third case is being heard before district courts in Tokyo and Sapporo.