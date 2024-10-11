A R Rahman to do live music concert for Kamala Harris

<p>Washington: Music composer A R Rahman will be performing at a live music concert to celebrate Kamala Harris' historic candidacy for US President, an Indian-American fundraiser has announced.</p>.<p>The Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund, which has endorsed the US Vice President for the upcoming election next month, shared the news in a post on Thursday evening.</p>.<p>"A very special evening with A R Rahman. Join A R Rahman to celebrate the historic candidacy of Kamala Harris for President with a world-class live music concert streamed straight to your home,” the AAPI Victory Fund announced.</p>.Kamala Harris a captive of her party, its unpopular policies: WSJ editorial board.<p>No date has been set for the event and Rahman has not yet posted about it on his social media handles.</p>.<p>The post on X includes a sign-up sheet for people to receive the link for the live streaming of the legendary Indian composer's performance.</p>.<p>The AAPI Victory Fund has endorsed Vice President Harris in this election cycle and is also supporting AAPI candidates running for Congress and statewide offices across the country. </p>