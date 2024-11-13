A triumphant Donald Trump meets Joe Biden in Washington, both pledge smooth transition

<p>US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.</p><p>In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year.</p><p>Biden said, “welcome back” to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands.</p><p>He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.</p><p>"Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations... and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said.</p><p>“Politics is tough, and it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...," Trump said in his remarks.</p><p>The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Trump, which expressed her team’s readiness to assist with the transition.</p>