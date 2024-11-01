Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Adani reduces power supply to Bangladesh by half over outstanding bills: Report

Earlier, the Adani company wrote to the power secretary asking the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) to clear its outstanding dues by October 30.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 12:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 12:43 IST
World newsBusiness NewsBangladeshAdani Power

Follow us on :

Follow Us