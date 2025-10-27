<p>Islamabad: Afghanistan and Pakistan officials will meet in Istanbul on Monday for a third day of talks after failing to clinch a lasting peace, three sources familiar with the matter said, as US President Donald Trump repeated an offer to mediate.</p><p>The South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire in Doha on October 19 after days of border clashes that killed dozens in the worst such violence since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.</p><p>The current second round of peace talks mediated by Turkey aims to hammer out a long-term truce, but both sides have offered markedly different interpretations of the talks.</p><p>Two Pakistan security sources accused the Afghan Taliban of not cooperating with the dialogue process.</p><p>"The Pakistani delegation has made it clear that no compromise is possible on our core demands on cross border terrorism," one of the sources said.</p><p>A Taliban delegate to the talks dismissed as "false" the suggestion that the Islamist group was holding up the talks, adding that the discussions were still in progress.</p><p>"Overall the meeting is going well and we discussed multiple issues in a friendly environment," the person said.</p>.US President Trump says he will resolve Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict 'very quickly'.<p>The sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.</p><p>In comments on Monday to state broadcaster RTA, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan supports dialogue and believes that problems and issues can be resolved through dialogue."</p><p>A spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry declined to comment on the current status of talks.</p><p>On Saturday, Pakistan's defence minister said he believed Afghanistan wanted peace but that failure to reach an agreement in the Istanbul talks would mean "open war".</p><p>Late on Sunday, Trump repeated an offer to help end the conflict.</p><p>"I'll get that solved very quickly, I know them both," he said in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of a regional summit.</p><p>"I have no doubt we are going to get that done quickly."</p><p>The clashes began after Pakistan's air strike this month on Kabul, the Afghan capital, targeting the head of the Pakistani Taliban, a militant group separate from the Taliban that rules Afghanistan.</p><p>The Taliban responded with attacks on Pakistani military posts along the length of the 2,600 km (1,600 miles) border.</p><p>Pakistan accuses the Taliban of allowing the Pakistani Taliban to operate with impunity inside Afghanistan, from where it launches attacks on Pakistani security forces. Kabul denies this.</p><p>Clashes between Pakistan and the Pakistani Taliban over the weekend killed five Pakistani soldiers and 25 militants near the border with Afghanistan, the military said on Sunday.</p>