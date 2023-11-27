Afghans fight drought with small dams as Taliban shut out of COP28

Afghanistan: Two years ago, farmer Ghulam Sakhi watched in despair as his wheat and corn plants withered under an unrelenting sun in the worst drought he had seen in his 70 years.

Today not only are his crops flourishing, but his fields boast aubergines, celery, onions and potatoes. He has planted 160 apple trees and his cows, sheep and goats graze nearby.

The transformation in a corner of Nangarhar Province, in eastern Afghanistan, has been brought about by an irrigation project, mostly financed by Afghans abroad, but built by locals like Sakhi.

"The area has completely changed from grey to green," said water management expert Zmarai Kochi who helped oversee the project.

"It's been more successful than we even dreamt. We hope to replicate this across Afghanistan."

But funding for scaling up is a headache. When the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the international community froze most aid for development, including climate adaptation projects.

The south Asian country is one of the most vulnerable to climate change with increasing droughts and flash floods destroying livelihoods and fuelling hunger.

Average temperatures have increased by 1.8 degrees Celsius since 1950, about twice the global rate, according to the country's National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA).

Aid agencies say climate-driven disasters are exacerbating Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis which has left about two-thirds of the country's 40 million people needing assistance.