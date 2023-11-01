After Maine mass shooting, no clarity on whether gun laws will change

Unlike states with "red flag" laws that allow families to petition a judge directly to take weapons away from people who are a danger to others or themselves, Maine has a "yellow flag" law that requires a longer, more complex and time-consuming process.

Under the 3-year-old current version of the law, drafted with input from a state gun rights group, three entities -- the police, a mental health clinician and a judge -- must agree that an individual is a danger before firearms can be taken away.