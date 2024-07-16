Home
world

After meeting Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr says he is not dropping out of race

"Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race," he said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 01:56 IST

Washington: Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr said on Monday he is not dropping out of the race, after Politico reported that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump discussed seeking his endorsement at a meeting.

"Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump," Kennedy said in a post on X.

"Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race," he said.

Published 16 July 2024, 01:56 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

