After meeting Trump, Robert F Kennedy Jr says he is not dropping out of race

Washington: Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr said on Monday he is not dropping out of the race, after Politico reported that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump discussed seeking his endorsement at a meeting.

"Lots of rumors going around about my meeting this morning with President Trump," Kennedy said in a post on X.

"Our main topic was national unity, and I hope to meet with Democratic leaders about that as well. No, I am not dropping out of the race," he said.