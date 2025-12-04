<p>Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister Sushila Karki has called a crucial meeting involving all parties on Friday to discuss the upcoming general election scheduled for March 2026.</p>.<p>The prime minister has invited all the stakeholders at 4:00 pm on Friday to hold discussion as part of the preparation of the election to the House of Representatives, the PM's secretariat said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The meeting will be attended by Gen Z representatives, representatives of security agencies, the Election Commission and political parties.</p>.<p>With its focus on the March 5, 2026 election, the government has given continuity to the discussions with multiple stakeholders, including political parties.</p>.Nepal PM Sushila Karki breaks silence on 2026 elections! Her big promise in Dashain message.<p>The leaders of major political parties, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML, Nepali Communist Party, Rastriya Swotantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party have also been invited for the meeting.</p>.<p>The Election Commission has already made public the election schedule.</p>.<p>Major parties including Nepali Congress, CPN (UML) and Nepali Communist Party have begun their election related activities.</p> <p>In September, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister following the Gen Z movement that forced PM Oli to resign from the top executive post.</p>.<p>The President then dissolved the House of Representatives as per the Prime Minister’s recommendation and announced the fresh election for March 5. </p>